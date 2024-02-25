KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Air Ambulance Rescue Service successfully conducted an operation to transport a heart from Melaka Airport to Kuala Lumpur Hospital this morning.

In a statement, its head of air operations Captain Roslan Aziz said using a helicopter, it managed to transport the organ donor’s heart within an hour and 20 minutes.

“We received a notification from the National Transplant Resource Centre of a heart donor in Melaka Hospital. The family was willing to donate the heart after their loved one was declared brain dead.

“As soon as we got the notification the helicopter departed the Central Territory Airbase in Subang at 7.15am and landed at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8.30am,” he said.

“Organ transplants are critical operations that need proper planning and care while adhering to a strict schedule. This is to ensure the patient receives the best possible care in a timely fashion,” he added.

Roslan was aided on the flight by co-pilot Ahmad Hafiz Sulaimn, quartermaster Shazmi Ishak as well as three medical personnel headed by Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Taib the Cardiotarisik and Vascular specialist from Melaka Hospital.