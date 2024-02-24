KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 24 ― The Terengganu government has declared Sundays as Batik Day in the state.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said that in addition to state civil servants, private sector employees, self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs and Terengganu residents were all encouraged to wear batik on Sundays.

“The state government supports the federal government's (effort to encourage) the wearing of batik at any time, including the mandatory batik dress code (for civil servants) on Thursdays.

“I see this as a good opportunity to revitalise Terengganu batik, which I believe has been dying away with the increasing presence of imported batik from abroad, particularly from India and Pakistan,” he said after officiating the Beautiful Terengganu Malaysia Carnival (KBTM) 2024 here last night.

Razali, however, said that all civil servants in the state are subject to the dress code for civil servants to be issued by the Human Resource Management Division of the State Secretary's Office.

“Hopefully this initiative will serve as a platform to promote Terengganu batik, renowned for its high quality, and play a role in boosting the economy of the local batik industry,” he said. ― Bernama

