PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — The inaugural Putrajaya Lake Lantern Festival 2024 organised by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is expected to attract over 1.5 million visitors, PPj president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said.

The festival, with the concept of Tradition and Light, will feature a Grand Light Symphony and a Musical Fountain in the lake, and is held in conjunction with Federal Territories Day 2024 and PPj’s 28th anniversary on March 1.

"There will also be elements of traditional Malay, Chinese, Indian and Borneo culture presented by the National Culture and Arts Department and local communities, along with light decorations on the water surface such as lighted and decorated boats,” he said at the launch here today.

The nine-day festival begins today and will end on March 3 and the highlights include Lil’ Lumin’s Land, English Garden, Jurassic Reverie, Enchanted Arbor, Tetris Harmony, Atma Kirana, Lumina Matrix, Algorithmic Aurora, Fantasy Garden, Panda Garden, Tree of Life, Lollipop Garden, Heart Shape Tunnel, Blue Tunnel, Avatar Trees, Aurora River, Misty Forest, Firefly Garden and Paddy Field.

There will also be 20 side events, including a petting zoo, a trishaw village, cultural performances, buskers, shadow plays, remote control lighted aircraft displays, lighted paragliders and glow-in-the-dark zumba performances. — Bernama