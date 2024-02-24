KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Four employers were fined a total of RM46,500 after they were found to have violated the country's labour laws.

The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) said a company in the hospitality sector was fined RM12,000 for violating Section 19(1) of the Employment Act 1955 involving the offence of late payment of wages to employees at the Shah Alam Magistrate's Court, Selangor on February 8.

In the same court, a company in the security or security services sector was also fined RM12,000 for violating Section 43 of the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 (Act 732), namely, failing to comply with the minimum wage payment of RM1,500.

On February 19, a company in the cleaning services sector was fined RM2,500 for offences under Section 43 of Act 732 by the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate's Court.

A company in the mining and quarrying sector was fined RM20,000 in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court for violating Section 24D(1) of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) on Feb 22.

“JTKSM will continue to intensify enforcement and will take stern action against any employers or companies found to be in violation of the provisions of the country's labour legislation,” according to the statement. ― Bernama

