KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The decision to compel representatives of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) who support the Anwar administration to vacate their seats won in the last general election cannot be decided by the party leadership now, its Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said.

He said that even if Bersatu wanted to amend the party constitution to compel representatives who go against its leadership’s decisions to vacate their parliamentary seats, there were still various possibilities and scenarios that could arise in the issue of vacating their seats.

“The question of whether or not the seats are to be vacated depends on the Dewan Rakyat and the court. Whether the amendment is approved or not will depend on the Registrar of Societies,” he told Utusan Malaysia in a news report published today.

“If the RoS approves it, the amendment may apply to any action of representatives in the future, not necessarily those who have already supported the unity government. So that's my personal view,” he added, using the abbreviation for the Registrar of Societies.

Suhaili also said voters are likely angry because the government has to spend a lot to hold six by-elections and go to the polls again just because of the amendments implemented by Bersatu.

Various news outlets previously reported that the six Bersatu MPs who went against their party stand and switched allegiance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government would have to vacate their seats once the party amends its constitution, scheduled to take place during a special general assembly next month.

The special assembly is scheduled for 3pm on March 2 at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Apart from Suhaili, the five other Bersatu MPs who declared support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are: Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang); Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang); Zahari Kechik (Jeli); Mohd. Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid.

Suhaili has repeatedly defended his decision to support the Anwar government so that he will be able to receive federal funds for his constituents in the federal territory.

“I am now enjoying the benefits as a government representative. I ask for allocations, that's it, so the party has to understand.

“The party should be grateful because in the opposition's situation, we can help the people. If we turn back (and support Bersatu), what can I do for the voters for four years,” he was quoted as saying to Utusan Malaysia.