KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Two people were killed and two others were injured in a gas explosion at a factory in Jalan Utama 2/26, Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the fire department received a distress call at 10.14am.

He said 16 firemen from Puchong, Subang and Cyberjaya stations were rushed to the scene.

“The explosion involved acetylene gas at a factory. Ventilation work is currently underway to clear the gas inside the factory,” he said in a statement. ― Bernama

