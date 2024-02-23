KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Malaysia has been rising even though the ringgit has been depreciating, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today as he rebutted critics who claimed the currency’s decline reflects poor economic management.

The Malaysian currency slid to its lowest level yesterday, last seen during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998, which the Opposition have used as fodder to drive public criticism towards the Anwar government’s economic policy.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Tun Razak Exchange International Financial Hub here, Anwar said the ringgit’s performance doesn’t reflect Malaysia’s economic strength, a view echoed by economists and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“You cannot compare to what happened to ‘98. At that time the ringgit fell, inflation went up. Now? FDI is among the highest in the region,” said the 76-year-old who is also finance minister.

Malaysia’s FDI increased to RM926.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to RM914.9 billion the third quarter of last year, according to official data released last Friday.

