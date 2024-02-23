KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― The government will make a decision on the rice supply issue this evening, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the decision would be made after the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting today.

Anwar, who is chairing the meeting, said the meeting will also discuss the initiative to sell other necessities including fish, chicken, meat and vegetables at cheaper prices.

Advertisement

He said any announcement of price goods, especially involving rice, must come from the government.

“This is a democratic country, anyone can give suggestions, but they are not decisions by the government. The government will make a decision this afternoon,” he told the media after opening Tun Razak Exchange as Malaysia's international financial hub today.

Last February 17, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was reported to have said that the government had yet to decide on having only one grade of white rice in the country, known as Malaysian Madani White Rice.

Advertisement

Mohamad said any announcement or decision made must be in accordance with the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522) and be communicated to the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, regarding the resignation of three senior management officers of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the matter was being handled by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who would then brief the Cabinet.

The officers are the chief executive Datuk Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman, chairman General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and the Senior Director of Strategy, Dayana Rogayah Omar. ― Bernama