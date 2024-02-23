KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) Food Cluster Task Force chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the council to meet every week till March 20 to look for a solution to the rice issue.

Anwar had made the request when he chaired Naccol’s Special Meeting 2024 today, he added.

“At the meeting just now, we had no provision for a solution to the rice issue, we need to conduct a more detailed study,” he said on the Ruang Bicara programme broadcast by Bernama TV tonight.

He said that the prime minister had asked the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry’s enforcement division to take necessary action against industry players involved in illicit activities, including swapping labels of local white rice to imported white rice.

Anwar also asked the ministry to lead and coordinate detailed engagement sessions on the rice issue immediately. — Bernama

