KUCHING, Feb 23 ― Sarawak’s commitment to green economy is laudable but the state needs to take steps towards improving food security, says Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CEIC) chairman Lord Jonathan Peter Marland.

Despite the state’s successes in energy security and in providing employment for its dynamic young population, Marland believes that it is imperative for Sarawak to address its food security concerns.

“The state’s commitment to green economy has set an example for the world amidst growing climate change concerns, and its focus on health technology highlights its potential for economic development,” he said.

He was speaking to the press after paying a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian here yesterday. Also present at the press conference was InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong.

“After a meeting with Datuk Amar Dr Sim today, we learned that food security issue is one of the areas where Sarawak can improve on. Sarawak, despite its vast land and favourable climate, is still grappling with food security challenges.

“Thus, it is important that we have a clear vision for food security ― drawing lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on global food supply chains,” he added.

The working visit, Marland said, aimed at enhancing trade and investment relations between the Commonwealth and Sarawak, as well as to find ways to introduce Sarawak’s unique products to Commonwealth nations.

“We (CEIC) are here to explore bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities, whereby we will bring investment to Sarawak.

“We will also bring the extraordinary products produced here, with expertise in various economic sectors, to the outside world,” he said, adding that this product marketing strategy would benefit the people of Sarawak.

Marland also took the opportunity yesterday to pay his last respects to former governor and chief minister, the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The CEIC chairman is set to visit the Darul Hana Petros multi-fuel refuelling station and meet with key entities such as the Sarawak Business Federation, Sarawak Energy Berhad, and the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation during his working visit.

CEIC is a non-profit organisation promoting trade and investment across the 56 Commonwealth member states. ― Borneo Post