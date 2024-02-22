KUCHING, Feb 22 ― Former Sarawak governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was laid to rest at the family cemetery of his Demak Jaya residence at Jalan Bako here today.

Sarawak’s longest serving chief minister was buried next to the grave of his first wife Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Laila Taib.

Among the dignitaries present were Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Head of State Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Advertisement

Taib’s coffin arrived at the cemetery at 1.48pm after Zohor prayers at the Demak Mosque.

Grand imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi performed the burial rites and led the talqin prayer after the burial was completed. ― Borneo Post

Advertisement