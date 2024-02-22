KUCHING, Feb 22 — Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, joined the funeral prayers for former Governor of Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, at Masjid Demak here today.

Also joining the funeral prayers was Sultan Hassanal’s son, Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg also attended the prayers, led by Imam Besar Negeri Sarawak Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Subsequently, Sultan Hassanal also attended the burial ceremony of Abdul Taib at the family cemetery near the mosque.

Earlier, the casket bearing the body of the Abdul Taib was brought from the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Complex after the conclusion of the public paying of respects ceremony held there.

The journey from the complex to the Demak Mosque was accompanied by an 87-gun salute by the 8th Royal Artillery Regiment as a final tribute to Abdul Taib.

The body arrived at the mosque grounds at 11.56am.

The casket was then carried into the mosque by military and police personnel, accompanied by Abdul Taib’s wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, and other family members.

The body of Abdul Taib was then taken to the cemetery at around 1.20p.m. amidst rainy weather.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at 4.40am at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The Sarawak Government declared a two-day mourning period until today.

Born on May 21, 1936, Abdul Taib was the man who shaped Sarawak’s development when he led the state as Chief Minister for 33 years. — Bernama