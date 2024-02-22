KUCHING, Feb 22 ― Grieving Sarawakians from all walks of life converged at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here this morning to pay their last respects to the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Mahmud.

The former Yang di-Pertua Negeri passed away at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur early yesterday morning. He was 87.

The coffin bearing Taib’s remains arrived at the atrium from his residence in Demak Jaya at 7.50am, accompanied by his children Jamilah Hamidah, Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Sulaiman, and Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib arrived at around 8.20am.

Members of the public began gathering from as early as 8am to pay their respects while state and federal leaders are expected to arrive from around 10am onwards.

Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is expected to be among the dignitaries attending at the funeral.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg arrived at around 9.25am while accompanied by State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Other state leaders present to pay their last respects were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala. ― Borneo Post