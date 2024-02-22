KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari reportedly said that PAS’ ambition to take over the state government in the next general election is impractical.

Amirudin reportedly said other parties and coalitions have attempted the same but had failed to do so since Pakatan Harapan (PH) won in 2008, including its partner in the federal government coalition Barisan Nasional (BN).

“BN had the same goal when they were our foes, but thankfully we managed to defend the state.

“Now, with BN and PH [as allies], we have control of Selangor,” he was quoted telling a forum by Free Malaysia Today.

PH ended BN’s administration in Selangor in 2008, and has remained in power since.

Currently, the PH and BN alliance hold 34 of the 56 seats in the state assembly.

Last Sunday, Selangor PAS information chief Zurk Ahmad said the party hoped its "PAS for All” campaign would help it snatch the state from the ruling coalition.

Separately, Amirudin also downplayed Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s claims that Kedah would have taken the nation’s top spot for foreign investments if Kuala Lumpur and Selangor do not exist.

Scoffing at this claim, Amirudin said he hoped the northern state would transform itself drastically.

“Perhaps, it will become like New York and Washington DC one day. I pray for its success,” he was quoted as saying sarcastically.

In July, the Kedah menteri besar had made similar claims by saying that Kedah could be more developed than Selangor if it was located next to Kuala Lumpur.