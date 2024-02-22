KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Azam said that the graftbusters have prepared several counts of charges of CBT for Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, The Star reported.

“I can't remember the exact details but we have already prepared some charges.

“If I am not mistaken, it's a few charges for CBT,” he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The commission's chief was reported to be saying this after attending the 10th Certified Integrity Officer Programme Convocation Ceremony at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC) here.

Azam said that investigations on Muhyiddin's son-in-law had been fully completed and MACC was waiting to charge Muhammad Adlan.

However, Azam pointed out that Muhammad Adlan has yet to return to the country, which is why he has not been charged yet.

Advertisement

On August 9, Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, the son-in-law of Muhyiddin, denied that he was trying to evade authorities.

His lawyer, Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidu, said that his client categorically rejected that he was “a fugitive on the run.”

Baljit said that his client left Malaysia legally and likened the previous MACC statement as an attempt to discredit and humiliate his client