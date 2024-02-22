KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) collected levies totalling RM2.2 billion in 2023, compared to RM1.81 billion the previous year.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim stated that the levy collection for the past year is the highest record since the establishment of HRD Corp in 1993.

He said HRD Corp also achieved its best performance in approving financial aid grants of RM1.78 billion and facilitating over 2.2 million training slots last year.

“As a comparison, HRD Corp collected levies amounting to RM1.81 billion, approved over RM728 million in training fund claims, and approved 1.15 million training slots in 2022,” he said during his speech at the HRD Corp Chinese New Year Celebration for 2024 held here yesterday.

Sim said the Human Resources Ministry was committed to providing quality training programmes to all Malaysians to enhance productivity and the country's economy.

“This aligns with our 3K focus, to improve Welfare, Skills and Productivity among Malaysian workers,” he said.

He also asked HRD Corp to make training programmes accessible to all segments of society, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprise entrepreneurs, as well as individuals in rural areas, to ensure that no one misses the opportunity for training and development. ― Bernama