KUCHING, Feb 21 ― A state funeral will be held for the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud tomorrow with two days of mourning starting today, said the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

It said the former head of state’s body will be brought to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex tomorrow where the public can pay their last respects from 8am to 11.30am.

“Following that, the body will be brought to the Demak Mosque near his residence for prayers before the burial at the family’s cemetery in Demak Jaya,” it added.

Advertisement

Ukas said the Sarawak government has declared a two-day mourning period throughout the state starting today and all state flags are to be flown half-mast.

“Any official functions involving entertainment should be differed. Mosques and houses of worship are encouraged to hold prayers on the passing of Tun Taib,” it added.

According to information shared with the press by the Sarawak Premier’s Office, Taib’s remains will be flown from the Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur at around 1pm this afternoon and is expected to arrive at the Royal Malaysian Air Force airbase here at around 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, Taib’s body will be brought to his residence at Demak Jaya in Jalan Bako here.

The former governor passed away at the age 87 at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at around 4.40am this morning. ― Borneo Post