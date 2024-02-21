MIRI, Feb 21 ― The Sessions Court here today fined content creator Ryzal Ibrahim, who created the ‘Duriankimchi’ YouTube channel with his Korean wife, RM10,000 in default six months’ jail for ridiculing the traditional Iban costume Ngepan Indu.

Judge Azreena Aziz convicted Ryzal, 31, whose real name Nik Muhammad Ryzal Nik Ibrahim, on his own guilty plea to initiating the transmission of comments about the attire on his Instagram account three years ago.

Ryzal was charged under Section 223(1)(a)(ii) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which is punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for up to one year in prison, a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, complainant Agustine Geraman, 36, lodged a police report on May 27, 2021 claiming that he had watched a video Facebook under the account Duriankimchi, which he found to have contained comments from the accused that were offensive in nature about the Iban traditional costume known as Ngepan Indu.

The complainant claimed the comments annoyed not only him but also the whole Iban community.

A total of 27 police reports throughout Sarawak were lodged against Ryzal.

While recording the video, which was upload to his Instagram account and then shared on his Facebook and YouTube accounts, Ryzal was seen pointing at parts of the traditional costume while making insulting comments.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohd Fillanny Siji and Ahmad Ihsan Jalalludin prosecuted the case, while Ryzal was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.

Firdaus pleaded for leniency as Ryzal was willing to plead guilty to save the court’s time and costs, as well as travelled to Miri for the case.

He said Ryzal also apologised for the content and was remorseful for the first offence.

The prosecution suggested the court order a fine as a reminder that public interests should take precedence.

Ryzal paid the fine. ― Borneo Post