PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said the authorities will look into the activities of a man who claims to be a descendant of Prophet Muhammad before taking any action.

He said the joint investigation on Sayyid Muhammad Amin Al Idrisi Al Hasani Al Maghrobi will involve the police and state Islamic authorities to see if the latter has violated any law.

“If his activities are religious in nature and involve violations of the law, the police will collaborate with state authorities, particularly the religious authorities under the jurisdiction of the state government,” he said in a press conference here.

“It is crucial for us to monitor and ensure there are no issues when individuals like him carry out their operations, especially when it involves religious activities," he said, adding that this was necessary to preserve public peace and order.

The minister added that Sayyid was a person of interest due to his frequent movement in and out of the country, as well as his use of social media to build influence and attract followers.

Saifuddin then said that records showed Sayyid to be an Algerian travelling on a French passport.