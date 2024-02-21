Advertisement

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed his condolences to the family of the former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who died in Kuala Lumpur early this morning.

Hajiji said with the passing of Abdul Taib, who was also former Sarawak chief minister, Sarawak has lost a leader who had contributed greatly to the people and development of the state.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and may Allah show mercy on his soul,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today.

His remains were taken to the National Mosque for the funeral rites before being brought back to Kuching for burial. ― Bernama

