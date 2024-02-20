TOKYO, Feb 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described his four-day working visit here as highly beneficial for Malaysia, particularly in various areas, including the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, said that Malaysia also benefitted in the field of digitalisation with the meeting convened with two world-leading companies during the visit.

“The final day of the visit in Tokyo today also yielded numerous positive outcomes not only in the TVET sector but also in various other aspects, especially when two globally renowned companies in the field of digitalisation gave us their input on how (big data can help) when climate change and global warming occur.”

He said this to the Malaysian media after holding a meeting with Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Masahito Moriyama here today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid, who arrived here on February 17, also visited the National Institute of Technology, Tokyo College (Tokyo Kosen), to learn about the Kosen Model, which emphasises a more comprehensive and integrated approach to TVET by providing a five-year learning pathway for students who are inclined to choose this field as early as the age of 15.

On the same day, Ahmad Zahid was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering by the Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT), in recognition of his contribution to strengthening Malaysia-Japan technical education cooperation.

The award follows the continuous efforts of Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National TVET Council Committee, in ensuring that TVET continues to serve as a platform for improving students’ skills, as well as strengthening industrial cooperation between Malaysia and Japan.

Today, Ahmad Zahid also witnessed the signing of the Collaboration Agreement on Innovation Partnership between MyDigital Corporation and Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation in the application of big data technology, and visited the NEC Super Tower.

Elaborating on TVET, the deputy prime ministers said that apart from the Ministry of Higher Education MOHE), the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), which has TVET institutions, should take follow-up actions based on the insights gained during the working visit.

“Similarly, the four Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) universities involved in technical education need to be coordinated to elevate the country’s TVET standards with new fields utilised in Japan’s technical education system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said that the Malaysian delegation also had the opportunity to learn how Japan deals with the aftermath of natural disasters as the Land of the Rising Sun frequently faces situations such as floods, tsunamis, and sudden climate changes.

“Of course, we want the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), as well as flood committees at the state and district levels, to benefit from the latest technologies and advanced system used in Japan,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that the government is also exploring the possibility of implementing a satellite system to reduce the risk of issues like haze, similar to what Japan has in place.

On his meeting with Masahito, the deputy prime minister said their discussions include matters pertaining to the opening of a branch campus of the University of Tsukuba in Malaysia, which is expected to take place later this year. He said that Masahito also expressed his desire to visit Malaysia in May.

Established in 1872, the University of Tsukuba is one of the 86 public universities in Japan and is listed among the top 10 universities in the country.

Tomorrow (February 21), Ahmad Zahid will depart for Osaka, where he is scheduled to attend an engagement session with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and a Roundtable Session: Connecting the Halal Ecosystem between Malaysia and Japan to Enhance Trade, Investment, and Quality Jobs.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the Malaysian Halal Council, will also visit Sanda Shokuniku Kosha Co., Ltd to observe the operations of the Japanese slaughterhouse in the production and supply of halal beef.

“Hopefully, what we learn during this visit to Tokyo will be continued in Osaka to gain exposure in other areas related to my chairmanship of a committee,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Also in the Malaysian delegation were Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, MARA chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, senior officials from the relevant ministries and agencies, as well as institutions of higher education. — Bernama