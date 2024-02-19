PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — The Immigration Department is looking into extending the validity of the Malaysian passport from the current five years to 10 years.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today the department is conducting a survey to see the viability of Malaysia following the 10-year period adopted by some of its South-east Asian neighbours.

“This passport extension has been done among the Asean countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore.

“I believe that we could obtain the information from the survey and come to a policy decision on the necessity of five years to 10 years,” he told reporters after opening the new passport office at Skyfunnel Zone Shaftsbury Tower here this morning.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME