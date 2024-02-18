KUCHING, Feb 18 — Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has lodged a police report on accusations towards her, and is prepared to take legal action against a private hospital.

Refuting recent allegations that her husband was “absconded” from the private hospital, she said a police report lodged on Feb 4 alleging that Taib was “absconded” from the private hospital was “demonstrably false and deeply concerning”.

“The false accusations have caused unnecessary stress and confusion. I have filed a police report to refute these baseless claims and protect Tun Taib’s privacy and right to choose his medical care,” she said in a statement today.

Raghad said she is fully prepared to cooperate with the police in any investigation and will pursue legal action against the hospital, if necessary.

Advertisement

She said she places Taib’s health and well-being as the utmost priority and would never undertake uninformed action to jeopardise his recovery.

She stressed that Taib was not “absconded” from the private hospital but had the doctor in-charge’s clearance for discharge on Feb 3.

She said she had informed the doctor of Taib’s scheduled appointment with a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

She said the doctor had approved Taib’s discharge and deemed him fit for travel.

She added that the doctor’s referral letter to the private hospital in Kuala Lumpur further substantiated the legitimacy of the discharge and planned admission.

According to her, the decision to bring Taib home was based on informed consent and his right to opt for his best care.

She said all the necessary discharge documents according to the hospital’s procedure had been signed and all relevant hospital personnel were aware of the discharge.

She further added that Taib “has 24-hour medical support including staff nurses and scheduled doctor visits, necessary equipment and medication for care and recuperation” while waiting admission to the private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

As such, Raghad said claims of voluntary removal of medications by herself without alerting the staff on duty “are completely untrue”.

According to her, requests for assistance in removing medical devices were ignored by hospital staff despite repeated calls for assistance.

She said the poor treatment and inconsistent medical advice is a serious issue that needs to be looked into and investigated by the private hospital.

Raghad thus urged the public to disregard misleading reports and respect Taib’s right to privacy and informed medical decisions.

“My family will remain steadfast and united in these trying times. We kindly seek the public’s prayers for my husband, Tun Taib’s health and well-being,” she said. — Borneo Post