KUCHING, Feb 15 — The Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar conferred medals to 123 recipients during the 2023 Sarawak state honours awards ceremony at the State Legislative Assembly Hall today.

Minister of National Unity, Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang headed the list of 10 recipients of the Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) award, carrying the title “Datuk Seri”.

Also present at the ceremony were Wan Junaidi’s wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, as well as the Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, and his wife, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Among the other recipients of the PNBS award were the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Tan Sri Azam Baki; State Minister for Education, Innovation, and Talent Development, Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Datuk Seri John Sikei Tayai, and Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

A total of 12 recipients were awarded the Darjah Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) which carries the title “Datuk”.

Among recipients of the Darjah Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) were Sarawak’s Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Hazland Abang Hipni and Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

In addition, 11 individuals received the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) award, carrying the title “Datu”, while 21 individuals were awarded the Darjah Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) award, carrying the title “Datuk”.

The Johan Bintang Kenyalang medal was awarded to two recipients, Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (two), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (22), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (17), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (11), and Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (15).

All these medals were conferred in conjunction with the 87th birthday celebration of the former Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, in October last year. — Bernama