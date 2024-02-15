LABUAN, Feb 15 — The Immigration Department of Labuan (JIM Labuan) has conducted an operation targeting illegal immigrants and undocumented migrant workers on Tuesday (February 13), resulting in the detention of seven individuals.

Labuan Immigration Department director Raymond Entalai said the enforcement operation from 10am to 10pm involved the screening of 38 individuals in various locations, including residential areas, premises, and entertainment outlets.

He said among those examined were 24 Malaysian citizens, 11 of whom were women, and 14 Filipino citizens, including 10 women.

Raymond said during the operation, seven Filipino immigrants, aged between four and 37, were detained for not having valid travel documents, violating the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“These individuals are currently held at the Labuan Immigration Depot...the operation was a response to public complaints regarding illegal immigrants residing and working on this island without proper documentation and expired work permits.

“We will not compromise with foreign nationals misusing work passes and the facilities provided,” Raymond said in a statement to Bernama today.

He said the intensified efforts by immigration underscore its commitment to ensuring the island’s security and upholding immigration laws.

“Immigration authorities strongly advise employers seeking to hire foreign nationals to comply with the existing laws governing such recruitment in this country.

“Our department will consistently escalate enforcement operations, periodically cracking down on illegal immigrants who violate the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, and Immigration Regulations 1963,” he said.

To report any complaints related to Illegal Immigrants (PATI), the public may contact 087-421 296 or utilise the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) via the following link: https://imi.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do or email [email protected]. #TAM — Bernama