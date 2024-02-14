KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) may recruit computer hackers in the near future as part of its effort to fortify the nation’s defence against future threats.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Defence, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin after launching the mid-term review of Malaysia’s Defence White Paper (DWP).

Hackers as part of next-generation armed forces

The minister pointed out that even now, we already seen the usage of IT technologies among armed forces throughout the world. He also gave a real-life example regarding how smugglers have been using drones to avoid security forces.

With that, Malaysia can’t be left behind says the minister and he added that it is possible that ATM would one day recruit army personnel that possess the technical capability to hack computer systems.

Furthermore, Khaled has also noted how the Singapore Armed Forces have been expanded recently through the establishment of the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) as its fourth service.

Malaysian Armed Forces already have a cyber defence division

While it may seem that cyber defence is a new territory for ATM, that is not exactly the case. The organisation established its cyber division several years ago which is officially called the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (BESP).

Currently being led by its Director-General, Rear Admiral Rear Admiral Mohd Fadzli Kamal Mohd Mohaldin, BESP has been designated as the leading cyber defence agency for both ATM and MINDEF.

In fact, there was a plan to turn BSEP into the fourth service branch within ATM after the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, and Royal Malaysian Air Force but it is unclear whether this plan is still in motion or otherwise. — SoyaCincau