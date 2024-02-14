SIBU, Feb 14 ― Sarawak needs to manage politics properly to ensure continuous stability that will allow it to achieve a brighter future.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg indicated that with all the development that the state government had carried out such as in renewable energy, Sarawak has a very bright future.

“Some say that Sarawak is the linchpin in Malaysia. That we decide what happens in the country.

“We are very humble people. What we want is stability, a strong government, and to focus on the people’s needs so that Sarawak will prosper towards 2030. We have to manage it properly,” he said during the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu’s Chinese New Year yesterday.

Abang Johari also said the state will be able to boost its small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and business activities as the negotiation on the Sarawak government’s stake in Affin Bank Bhd (Affin Bank) is expected to be concluded soon.

“This bank (Affin) will be the bank that boosts our SMEs. We want to make our SMEs very active and participate in the expanding economy (of Sarawak),” he said.

Expecting the negotiation to be conclusive within two months, the Premier said he would only reveal the structure of the bank’s ownership at the right time.

Abang Johari also announced that a substantial allocation has been set aside to develop Sibu, turning it into a smart city.

He said he could not reveal the amount as the main core of the development has yet to be finalised.

“But I can assure you that there is a lot of money coming to Sibu.

“Therefore, we in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have to work very hard to increase our revenue and give it to Sibu in order to rejuvenate it,” he said, adding that the development will take up at least 10 years. ― Bernama