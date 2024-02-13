PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang has been reappointed as the secretary-general of the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) and officially assumed his duties starting today.

In a statement, MoHE said Zaini was welcomed by the deputy secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian, deputy secretary-general (Management and Development) Mohamad Azhan Md Amir, along with the ministry’s top management team.

“Before receiving briefings on MoHE’s achievements, directions and operations, Zaini also had a meeting with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir to report duty and receive instructions,” according to the statement.

This is Zaini’s second tenure as MoHE secretary-general, having held the position from 2013 to 2016.

Zaini, 59, has previously served as the secretary-general in the Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of Environment and Water, and most recently in the Ministry of Health prior to this new appointment.

He holds a PhD in Environmental Engineering from Newcastle University and has water and waste treatment expertise.

He has also served as Universiti Teknologi Malaysia vice-chancellor from 2008 to 2013. — Bernama