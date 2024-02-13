KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Former Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today that he would have failed both as the founder of the party and its leader if it were to depend on him alone.

During a podcast session with former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, the 31-year-old politician went on to say that any political party would be destined to fail if it was built around one personality.

Syed Saddiq also acknowledged the differences between Malaysia’s political system and Western liberal democracies, noting that the latter has a strong system of checks and balances, as well as institutions, governance and practices.

“However, as an idealist and optimist, I need to put myself to a higher standard. Is that politically good, or realistic? Or is it just naivety on my side?” he said, responding questions

“But I am young, I have a long way to go. And if I am destined that this will end my career, okay,” he said when asked by Zaid if it would be better for him to lead Muda.

The Muar MP stepped down from his position as Muda president after he was found guilty of corruption charges last November.

During the same podcast session, Syed Saddiq also said that he plans to clear his name in court.

“I still have room to clear my name in the court of law and I intend to do that. And until then, I think Muda should grow,” he said.

In November 2023, the High Court sentenced Syed Saddiq to seven years in jail, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine following his conviction over the misappropriation of funds belonging to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) — the Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia which he once headed.

He then announced that he would be stepping down from his position as Muda president but would retain his position as the Muar MP.