KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysia will study using artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in protecting national security, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said at the launch of the Defence White Paper Mid Term review today.

He also divulged that Malaysia will recruit soldiers with technological proficiency in the future.

“I believe the process to build 'Angkatan Masa Hadapan' cannot be discussed objectively without paying attention to things like using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI),” he said during his launch speech.

“One day, we will take smart and good soldiers, who could be hackers, among others,” he told the reporters here.

Advertisement

The defence minister also said that other nations would have begun using information technology in their operations, and Malaysia cannot be left behind.

The government will also study how to outsmart drones used for unlawful activities.

“We were made to understand that smugglers use drones.

Advertisement

“They would know where the soldiers are, and they would go somewhere else,” he said emphasising the importance of combating threats with the latest technology.

The defence minister outlined five ways big data and AI could benefit in protecting national security as the “5T” — threat monitoring, trend analysis, performance tracking, transformation driver, and touch point platform.

Apart from threat monitoring in Malaysian cyberspace, the government will see the use of trend analysis to map and track global trends, conduct comprehensive reviews on the efficiency of their plans and engage with society in disseminating information and educating the public.

The Defence White Paper Mid-Term review is a means to evaluate the current achievements, to study the current strategic position, and to improve policies and its execution.

Among the other matters that would be discussed are the development of the Defence industry, diplomatic relations and strengthening the reserve soldiers unit.

The White Paper will be evaluated next year. The White Paper review is expected to go on until 2030.