IPOH, Feb 13 — A large fire broke out at the Pasir Putih wet market here destroying about 90 per cent of the market early morning today.

Ipoh Timor MP Howard Lee said that his office received the news about the fire at around 12.20am.

Lee said that he rushed to the scene together with Pasir Pinji assemblyman Goh See Hua and councillor Jayden Lim.

“We reached at the spot at around 12.35am to get update from the Fire and Rescue Department personnel there.

“Despite firemen trying their best to put out the fire about 80 per cent of the market have been damaged in the fire,” he said in a statement.

Lee said that it took about two hours for the firemen to put off the fire.

“There were nine fire engines, and 60 firemen, including volunteer firemen, at the scene. The fire was put out at about 1.50am,” he added.

Lee said the incident was very unfortunate as the items were restocked by 60-odd traders for the Chinese New Year period.

Lee also said that he, together with the assemblyman and city councillors, will speak with the Ipoh City Council for the traders to go through the right procedures.