KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan today began testifying as the 50th prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds.

Loo took the stand around 4pm, reading from her prepared witness statement in front of judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Loo took the stand after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Supt Nur Aida Arifin finished with her testimony today.

On November 16 last year, the court heard testimonials from the 48th prosecution witness, Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division ACP Foo Wei Min, who revealed that Loo would be a vital witness to unveil all the issues about Tanore Finance Corporation, an entity that transferred US$681 million into Najib’s personal bank account.

On July 7, 2023, Loo, whose testimony is highly anticipated in the 1MDB trial, surrendered herself at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

Court adjourned at 5pm and Loo will resume with her testimony tomorrow morning.

Najib the former Pekan MP is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

