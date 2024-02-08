KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Malaysia has recovered more than RM23 million in assets related to scandal-hit state fund1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) between 2023 and February 2024, its anti-graft agency said today.

The funds were recovered through court orders and the voluntary surrender of assets, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said.

Malaysian and US investigators estimate US$4.5 billion (RM21.4 billion) were stolen from 1MDB, implicating former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Goldman Sachs staff and high-level officials elsewhere.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years prison after being convicted in a case linked to the 1MDB scandal but had his sentence halved last week by a Malaysian pardons board. ― Reuters

