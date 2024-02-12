TAWAU, Feb 12 — The Sabah government has allocated RM170 million for welfare-related supplies and a further RM21 million for development expenditure for the State Ministry of Community Development and People’s Well-being this year.

Assistant Minister at the Chief Minister’s Department, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, said the funds are specifically allocated to focus on upgrading welfare-related infrastructure and forms of assistance.

“This includes not neglecting groups that deserve attention, including the elderly who reside in senior citizen homes in the state,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended the Chinese New Year celebration organised by Persatuan Jalinan Kasih Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PJKHRS) at the Old Folks’ Home at Jalan Air Panas here today.

Meanwhile, Nizam, who is also Apas assemblyman, urged for more efforts from non-governmental organisations to help those in need.

“We support the initiative of PJKHRS, which educates young people to respect and celebrate the elderly here to bring joy to them,” he added. — Bernama

