PENAMPANG, Feb 12 — Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe promised that the roads in Lido near here will be resurfaced.

Speaking at the Lido Chinese New Year celebration on Monday, Phoong said the roads in Lido have not been resurfaced for many years.

“So, I am making a promise here. This year, in Lido, we will resurface the road and provide a beautiful road to the people of Lido,” he said at the event’s launching.

Also present were Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, Federal Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin and Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.

Phoong also commented on the flood mitigation project in Lido that is nearing 50 per cent completion.

“Lido (used to) experience flooding every time there is rain and at times, it is very bad. I live here. Every time it rains, it can reach up to your buttocks. So it is really bad.”

“But since two years ago, we have seen changes. This is our job, to ensure we can solve the problem (flood) when the project is completed,” he said. — Borneo Post

