JOHOR BAHRU, 12 Feb — The Johor police have detained a male foreigner for smashing the rear windscreen of another vehicle at Kilometre 139.6 of the northbound North South Expressway on Saturday.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department detained the man, in his 40s, at around 3.30 am in the vicinity of Genting Highlands, along with a vehicle.

“The man has been remanded for three days from today and investigations are ongoing under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

The arrest follows reports of police tracking down the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer who was suspected to be involved in a road rage incident where the rear windscreen of a vehicle was smashed on Saturday.

A report was lodged over the incident at 2.36 pm the same day after a 54-second video was shared by the Facebook account Apple Kenzo. — Bernama