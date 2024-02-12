SIBU, Feb 12 — The merger of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will be done according to the provision of existing laws, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister also stressed that the merger will not result in any by-elections in Sarawak.

“How can it trigger (by-elections). IT will not trigger any by-elections. We must do it in accordance with existing laws,” he said during a Chinese New Year visit to PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh’s residence today.

He added that the media would be informed following the merger when asked to provide details on the upcoming merger.

Opposition party PBS, which won three state seats during the 12th Sarawak state eelctions in 2021, announced on July 13 last year that it would support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg.

PDP is a component party in the ruling coalition of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), together with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). — Bernama

