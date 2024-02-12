SIBU, Feb 12 — The Lanang Parliamentary Service Centre is providing all sorts of services for its constituents, including complaints, dialysis assistance to patients, education assistance, single mothers’ assistance as well as assistance for people with disabilities (PwD), said its MP Alice Lau.

“This assistance also depends on their needs. Every house has different needs, it depends on what they apply for,” she told reporters at the service centre’s Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here today.

Lau also said that her service centre also provides assistance to those updating their Central Database Hub (Padu) information as well as any initiatives from the government.

On another note, Lau said a total of RM4.2 million in allocations have been spent on her constituency via Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds for 2023.

More than 2,000 people came to the Lanang Parliamentary Service Centre CNY open house, Chinese community leader Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau. — Borneo Post

