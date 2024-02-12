SEREMBAN, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained three passenger boats for licence violations in Port Dickson waters.

MMEA Melaka and Negri Sembilan director Maritime Captain Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz said enforcement officers found them to be in breach of applicable licence conditions during a routine inspection in the resort area.

“During the arrest, the local boat drivers were carrying passengers during the weekend break. The violations found include the absence of the coxswain’s name on the licence, expired permits and others,” he told Bernama.

He said boat operators in tourist hotspots must comply with applicable licence conditions so that tourists and passengers are properly compensated if any untoward incidents occur during activities on the water.

Mohd Khairi said the boats were taken to Negeri Sembilan and Melaka Maritime jetty to conduct investigations under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952. — Bernama

