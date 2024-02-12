KUANTAN, Feb 12 — The Early Schooling Aid (BAP) of RM150 per student, disbursed since January in a one-time payment, eases the financial burden on parents preparing for the new school session next month.

For 37-year-old housewife Nor Zuriani Zamri Cheng, the support is of great value to her and her family as they prepare to send their 11 and 12-year-old children to school as only her husband is the breadwinner.

“We can breathe a sigh of relief. Fortunately, this help comes in time during the fasting season and to celebrate Hari Raya soon and at the same time prepare the children for school.

“With this financial support, I can buy them new shoes and clothes,” she said.

Siti Noraisah Jamaluddin, a 37-year-old private sector employee, believes that the RM150 can put a happy look on every student’s face when school starts.

“Not all parents can afford to buy new school clothes and school supplies. This is all the more true if the items are of good quality; they can be expensive. I have two children at school — Standard One and Standard Six.

“So this initiative can actually help ease the financial burden on parents, and at the same time the children go to school with more enthusiasm,” she said.

The noble initiative also benefited 34-year-old Ain Alimi, who described the assistance as a ‘bonus’ to the existing expenses of buying a primary school kit for her eight-year-old son.

“Last year, I spent more than RM300 on my children’s school supplies, this year I was able to save RM150 which I can use for Raya preparations... I hope the government will continue this support next year,” she said.

The BAP in Pahang has a budget of over RM35 million and has already been distributed to 233,860 students in schools in the state. — Bernama