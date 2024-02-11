KOTA TINGGI, Feb 11 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) consistently maintain highest-level control of the country’s borders to safeguard national sovereignty and prevent encroachments, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

He said continuous control, achieved through various operations on land, air, water, and areas with overlapping claims, involves round-the-clock monitoring and patrols at ATM posts nationwide.

“ATM operations are conducted constantly to ensure sovereignty and prevent encroachments, whether by foreign warships or fishing boats.

“(So far) Rohingya (people) are the most common entry. ATM operations also curb smuggling, piracy and the like,” he told newsmen after officiating the Kota Tinggi-Bina Puri Muay Thai Fight 2024 at the Diamond Jubilee Hall here last night.

He was asked to comment on ATM’s achievements in various operations, some of which are carried out in collaboration with other agencies.

Mohamed Khaled also said that acquiring new assets is an ongoing process to ensure ATM’s preparedness.

Besides that, he said ATM regularly enhances its capabilities, skills and experience by conducting military exercises in cooperation with other countries. — Bernama

