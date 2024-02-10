KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said that the party will urge the relevant authorities to look into amending the Federal Constitution in order to strengthen the Shariah law if necessary.

Mohamad, who is also the foreign minister, said that the decision that was made yesterday had nothing to do with undermining the Federal Court.

Yesterday, the Federal Court struck down the 16 provisions as unconstitutional, ruling that the Kelantan State Legislature does not have the power to enact laws on the said offences because there are federal laws covering the same.

“We will ask the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Religious Affairs Ministry, Law and Institutional Reforms Ministry and other relevant parties to look into whether there is a need or not to prevent it from happening again as this will pollute the judicial system or the shariah legislation itself.

Advertisement

“The decision that was made yesterday has nothing to do with belittling the Federal Court, nor diminishing the power or status of the sharia court or Islam itself,” he told reporters during a Chinese New Year open house held at Wisma MCA, here, today.

Mohamad, who is the Tambun MP, further said that the issue was more on the technicalities, as the state enactment in Kelantan overlapped with the established law in the federal legislation.

Advertisement