KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The construction work of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project near Desa Melor, Serendah has taken into consideration minimal impact and complies with guidelines and conditions, according to Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL).

MRL, as the owner of the ECRL project, in a statement today concerning a news portal report entitled “Lebih 60 Kediaman Terjejas Akibat Letupan Terowong ECRL?” (More than 60 Homes Affected by ECRL Tunnel Explosion?) yesterday, said the project complies with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Erosion and Sediment Control Plan (ESCP), among other things.

The statement mentioned that blasting works for the construction of the tunnel or Adit (horizontal passage) can only be done from 8am to 6pm on Monday to Friday in the area near Desa Melor, and no blasting operations are carried out on Saturday and Sunday.

“The MRL also confirmed that there is Adit No.4 construction work near Desa Melor from Monday to Friday at this time, but the closest residential area from the location of Adit No.4 is about 300 metres away and not 200 metres as reported by a news portal,” read the statement.

MRL mentioned that the progress of Adit No.4 has reached a depth of 800 metres from the planned 813 metres.

“This means that the location of the latest explosion up to the residential area of Desa Melor, which is close to the area where the ECRL project is under construction, is more than 1,000 metres,” it said.

MRL said the ECRL project will also take vibration data and air blast data every time a blast is carried out, adding that the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) has determined that the reading vibrations should not exceed 3 millimetres per second while for reading of air blast from explosion should not exceed 120 decibels.

“Relevant readings are also sent to JMG for monitoring from time to time. However, based on the existing records, the ECRL project has complied with the perimeters,” according to the statement.

However, it said the main contractor had signed a memorandum of understanding with the residents’ association in the area on November 18 last year, among which the contractor agreed to provide a certain amount of funds to the association as a special aid to ease the burden of residents who are facing cracks in their homes. — Bernama