KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia today graced the Chinese New Year celebration at Menara Majlis Bandaraya Johor Baru (MBJB) in Johor.

Accompanying Her Majesty was Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

“Her Majesty and Che’ Puan Mahkota also presented cash contributions from Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ), the organisers of the celebration today, to 100 recipients from the B40 group in the Johor Bahru district,” according to a posting on the official Facebook of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, today.

The celebration was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Azmi Rohani and his wife.

The celebration was attended by about 400 invited guests who were entertained by cultural presentations and performances from various races. — Bernama