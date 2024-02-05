KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Several iconic landmarks across Malaysia, including KL Tower, were bathed in hues of blue and orange on February 4 to mark World Cancer Day.

The vibrant spectacle served as a symbol of global unity in the fight against cancer and was organised in collaboration with the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM).

“We applaud the participation of these iconic landmarks.

“However, our fight against cancer extends beyond illuminated monuments. It’s imperative to address the reality of inequities in healthcare access,” said NCSM managing director Dr Murallitharan Munisamy.

Aside from KL Tower, other iconic landmarks — Batu Caves, A Famosa Fort, Sunway Pyramid Mall, Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan, Komtar Tower, Petaling Jaya City Council Tower, Padang Ipoh City Council, and The Great Cat of Kuching “Great White” statue also joined the luminous display, underscoring their commitment to the cause.

KL Tower is lit up in blue and orange for World Cancer Day on February 4, 2024. — Picture courtesy of National Cancer Society Malaysia

Dr Murallitharan emphasised the significance of the event, revealing that this year marks the conclusion of the “Close the Care Gap” campaign.

“The global initiative, led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), aims to raise awareness about global cancer care disparities and advocate for action to ensure equitable access to quality care for all individuals,” he said.

While the dazzling display served as a beacon of hope, NCSM highlighted the pressing need for concrete actions to bridge the care gap.

He also shed light on the ongoing “Leaving No One Behind: Eliminating Cervical Cancer in Malaysia” programme, which aims to provide 300,000 doses of HPV vaccines to underserved women and teenagers nationwide.

“Equitable access to quality cancer care is not a privilege, it’s a fundamental right.

A Famosa Fort bathed in the warm glow of blue and orange, joining hands to raise awareness on World Cancer Day on February 4, 2024. — Picture courtesy of National Cancer Society Malaysia

“We echo the UICC’s call to action and urge all Malaysians to stand with us. By advocating for increased investment in cancer services, especially in areas lacking resources, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals and families battling cancer,” he added.

Dr Murallitharan said that NCSM hopes to rewrite this narrative with its HPV vaccination programme.

He said that cervical cancer ranks as the third most common cancer among Malaysian women, with over 40 per cent of cases diagnosed at late stages (3 or 4).

“Only about 30 per cent of patients survive within five years of diagnosis.

“Your contribution, no matter how small, goes towards supporting outreach programs in low-income communities. Even RM30 goes a long way in saving girls,” he said.

For more information about the HPV vaccination programme, please visit https://hpv.cancer.org.my/.