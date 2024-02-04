ALOR GAJAH, Feb 4 — All housing developers in Melaka, especially those involved in the construction of new projects, are required to have low- and medium-low-cost houses in their projects.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this new requirement is made to ensure those in the B40 group are not left out from enjoying comfortable and affordable housing development.

"We overlooked this before, where attention was not given to the construction of low- and medium-low-cost houses in a housing project, but now, under my administration, this policy will be emphasised.

"However, the low and medium-low cost houses will be built based on demand,” he told this to reporters after the handing over of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) 'Better Bright Home' @ Baiti Jannati Housing Project and contributions in Kampung Lubok Redan here today.

Advertisement

Also present was Melaka TNB general manager Khairizam Ibrahim.

Ab Rauf said the initiative is aimed at not only helping people to own houses, but also to help developers deal with losses.

"There is no set quota for the construction of low and medium-low-cost houses so as not to burden the developers," he said.

Advertisement

Regarding the TNB's 'Better Bright Home' @ Baiti Jannati Housing, he said a total of 37 houses costing more than RM1.2 million have been built in Melaka since.

"On behalf of the state government, I thank TNB for being committed to carrying out its corporate social responsibility by building houses to help the needy and asnaf.

Earlier, at the event, Ab Rauf handed over a three-room house worth more than RM65,000 to Rohani Karim, 60, who is a single mother. — Bernama