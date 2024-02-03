KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The number of flood victims still taking shelter at a temporary relief centre in Raub, Pahang dropped to 27 individuals from 11 families tonight, as compared to 28 people earlier this evening.

According to the latest report of National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) control centre, an observation at the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Telemetry Station found that the water level of several rivers in Johor, Perlis, Sabah and Terengganu were at danger levels as at 8pm tonight.

The situation involved Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor), Sungai Arau in Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan in Kinabatangan (Sabah) and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma also reported the closure of 16 roads due to damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu, Jalan Sg. Lembing in Kuantan, Pahang, Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak and Jalan Lingkaran Kahang Barat Road in Kluang as well as Jalan Petri Jayain Kota Tinggi, Johor. — Bernama

