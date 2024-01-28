KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Malaysia and China are close to sealing the deal for Malaysia to export fresh durians to China, Malaysian consul general in Hong Kong Muzambli Markam told regional news portal South China Morning Post.

Yesterday, the news portal reported Muzambli as saying that both governments were “just sorting out a few details” but did not divulge when they would close the deal.

“We look forward to the approval soon.

“I was informed that negotiations are in the final stage, and hopefully we will hear the good news soon. You know how complex these kinds of negotiations are,” he was quoted as saying.

Only 10 per cent of the overall durian production in Malaysia is currently exported as frozen durians to China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Presently, Thailand is the biggest exporter of durian to China conquering two-thirds of the Chinese market.

“The orchard owners will like this news because if the fruit is still on the tree and not fully ripened, they can cut it down [to ship],” founder of Malaysian exporter DKing Simon Chin told the regional news portal.

However, on December 9 last year, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin reportedly told The Star that to ensure optimal taste and quality, Malaysia would have to export only mature and ripe fruits, which could be a transportation and sales challenge as they would have a shorter shelf life.

The deputy minister said that Malaysia will begin exporting fresh durian to China in May this year.

Malaysia and China relations extend beyond the love for the pointy and pungent fruit as both governments are in talks to extend the visa-free travel policy between the countries.

An extension of Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free travel policy for citizens of China which took effect on December 1, last year, and ending on December 30, this year, has not been decided yet, the consul general said.

“Both sides are still talking. Perhaps we can extend this arrangement beyond 2024, but it’s still in the early stage,” he said.

Malaysians made up the largest group of foreigners visiting China, according to travel records from China’s National Immigration Administration pursuant to the 15-day visa-free policy for Malaysian nationals to enter Chinese soil that took effect on December 1, last year.

The 15-day-visa-free entry for Malaysian nationals to Chinese soil for “business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes” ends on November 30 this year.