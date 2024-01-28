KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Brother of one of the two Malaysians who conspired in the 2002 terrorist bombing in Bali, Indonesia have asked the government to intervene to bring Mohammed Nazir Lep back to serve his sentence in this country.

Najib Lep, who is the brother of Mohammed Nazir, said his family’s only hope is to see the Guantanamo Camp prisoner in Cuba be brought back after he completes another additional five years in the camp.

“Regarding extradition to Malaysia, I cannot answer that question, but my family and I hope that my brother can serve his sentence in this country. We are still dealing with the party there so that my brother can be brought home.

“In this regard, everyone plays a role, especially the Home Ministry, we have to wait because there are processes to go through,” a Malay daily quoted him as saying.

Yesterday, National News Agency Bernama reported that a military jury at Guantánamo Bay sentenced two Malaysians to an additional five years in confinement on Friday for conspiring in the 2002 terrorist bombing that killed 202 people in Bali, Indonesia.

Both Mohammed Farik Amin and Mohammed Nazir could be freed by 2029. Both have been held in confinement in the United States since the summer of 2003.

The US military judge Lt. Col. Wesley A. Braun ruled they could return in five years after cutting 311 days off Mohammed Farik’s sentence and 379 days off Mohammed Nasir’s because prosecutors missed court deadlines for turning over evidence to defence lawyers as they prepared their case.

The duo pleaded guilty to conspiring in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.

The two men appeared in front of a military court at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay last week in proceedings broadcast via video link to reporters in the United States.

It was reported that the duo could be returned to Malaysia before the end of the year under the plea deal agreed last week.