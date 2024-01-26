KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — It is crucial to approach issues surrounding the increased resignations among contract medical officers (MOs) in the public service with a nuanced perspective, recognising the numbers presented may not fully capture the complexity of the situation, said the Health Ministry.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry (MOH) pointed out that labelling the increased resignations of MOs as solely due to mismanagement and attributing it to a flawed policy may oversimplify such a multifaceted issue.

While the reported surge in contract MO resignations is indeed noteworthy, focusing solely on these figures provides only one side of the narrative, it said.

“The decrease in resignations among permanently appointed MOs, which dropped from 915 in 2019 to 342 in 2022, has been overlooked. Furthermore, the apparent workforce reduction in the MOH is counterbalanced by the recent confirmation of the permanent appointment of 857 contract MOs, as announced on January 22, 2022

“To grasp the full context, it is imperative to evaluate the dynamics of both resignations and appointments within the healthcare workforce,” said the ministry in response to a recent article published by the health news website, CodeBlue on Malaysia’s healthcare system.

The ministry pointed out that approximately 60 per cent of contract MOs resigning have chosen opportunities in the private and education sectors.

“Many have also pursued further studies or ventured into private practice, illustrating the expanding nature of the medical profession. This diversification emphasises that a medical career extends beyond the confines of the public sector,” it said.

Despite the challenge of retaining trained MOs, the ministry views professional transitions positively, aligning with the spirit of the Health White Paper to strengthen public-private partnerships.

“Even if they are not serving and pursuing specialisation within the public sector, these MOs continue to contribute to the healthcare ecosystem in various capacities,” it said.

The ministry admitted that the remaining MOs, who have resigned from public service, often cited personal reasons for their departure.

These reasons include changing professions, accompanying spouses to foreign countries and addressing medical issues. — Bernama